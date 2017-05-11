EACH charity shop in Diss joins campaign appealing for new volunteers

The East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) shop in Diss has joined the charity’s campaign to encourage new volunteers to come forward.

The charity is inviting people to ‘be a name in its frame’, in order to help the 23 shops in the region collectively raise £700,00 towards supporting children with life-threatening conditions and their families.

Sam Ellis, who has been a volunteer at the EACH shop in Chapel Street for just over a year, said: “I help in the toy department which I really enjoy.

“I like the satisfaction of seeing the beaming faces of the children when they discover a toy they want.

“It’s also a great cause and a fun place to work with nice people.”

Fellow volunteer Elizabeth Stanford added: “I have helped here for over a year in the book department or on the till.

“I like knowing that my time is helping local people.

“I started helping here after chatting to one of our other volunteers, she encouraged me to try it and I have really been enjoying it ever since.”

The Diss shop, located in Chapel Street, is urgently seeking somebody to operate the till on Monday afternoon, someone to sort and steam clothes on Tuesdays, and a person to sort and price books on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

To learn more, please call the shop on 01379 651939.