Duchess of Cambridge to visit EACH’s Quidenham hospice

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice’s (EACH) Royal Patron, the Duchess of Camrbridge, is to visit the charity’s Quidenham facility later this month.

The Duchess, who launched the £10m Nook appeal to raise a new purpose-built facility at a five-acre site in Framingham Earl, will tour the hospice and meet with children as they take part in an art therapy session, and use equipment in the sensory room on January 24.

The Duchess will meet our fantastic staff and volunteers at Quidenham who work tirelessly with children and their families needing our services EACH Chief Executive Graham Butland

She will also spend time with the staff and volunteers who work at Quidenham as they update Her Royal Highness on the nook appeal and EACH’s urgent need to raise funds.

EACH Chief Executive Graham Butland said: “We are very much looking forward to greeting Her Royal Highness once again, on what will be her first visit to our site in Quidenham.

“The Duchess will meet our fantastic staff and volunteers at Quidenham who work tirelessly with children and their families needing our services. They’ll explain the difficulties they face as Quidenham has outgrown its home, and the huge difference a purpose-built modern hospice will make to the care they can provide to so many families.

“The nook appeal will transform children’s palliative care across Norfolk and we are moving ever closer to the halfway mark of £5 million.

“We still have some way to go before the new hospice can be built, though, and we need continued help from individuals, trusts and events, and as much corporate and community support as possible.”

To support the nook appeal visit www.each.org.uk/the-nook