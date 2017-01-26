Drone footage captures Diss like you’ve never seen before

It’s Diss – but not like you’ve seen it before.

It’s the work of Jonathan Beer, of Diss, who has begun to upload his aerial views of the town and its surrounds online, attracting thousands of views.

Drone footage of Diss, captured by town resident Jonathan Beer.

The 24-year-old, who works as an assistant manager at a poultry farm in Starston, said it is a “recent hobby” of his, which has seen him take his drone to the Lophams, Weybread, to the coast including Southwold, and to the outskirts of Ipswich.

He uses what he describes as a ‘mid-range’ DJI Phantom 3 Professional drone, which comes equipped with a 4K camera, and costs about £1,000.

“I find it interesting so I’ve given it a go,” he said. “People have been saying the videos are good, and it is good to see people are liking them.

“It makes Diss look good as well, and other than that, it is just good fun.”

You can watch Jonathan’s videos on his YouTube channel – well why not?

