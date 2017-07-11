Drivers suffer broken bones and potentially life changing injuries after two lorries collide on A143 in Billingford

A man has suffered potentially life changing injuries after two lorries collided in Billingford yesterday.

Fire crews from Diss, Harleston, Carrow and Stradbroke freed two men who became trapped after two heavy goods vehicles collided.

The incident happened on the A143 at Lower Street at around 4.20pm when a white Volvo FM lorry, which was travelling in the direction of Billingford, and a white Renault HGV cab, travelling in the opposite direction, collided.

The two trapped people were released by fire crews using hydraulic rescue equipment. The crews also used ladders and small gear.

East Anglian Air Ambulance dispatched their Anglia One helicopter from Norwich and arrived on the scene at 4.45pm.

The driver of the Volvo, a man in his sixties, suffered broken bones and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Renault, a man in his thirties, suffered potentially life changing injuries and was air lifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Wendy Frary at Wymondham Roads Policing on 101.

The incident ended at 5.24pm.