Drivers should expect delays when roadworks start in Garboldisham and North Lopham

Drivers travelling between Diss and Thetford could face long delays when major resurfacing begins on the A1066 at Garboldisham.

The two weeks of works will begin on July 3 and some disruption is inevitable, warns Norfolk County Council.

While the £335,000 improvements are in progress, traffic will be controlled by stop-go boards and convoy vehicles operating with a 10mph speed limit.

The works will extend from the Church Road junction with the A1066 to the junction with The Street at Riddlesworth,

More works are due to begin on Monday to build a new footway in Kenninghall Road, North Lopham.

The 165m path, which will extend from property No 14 to the junction with Harling Road, will cost £13,400 and the work is expected to take three weeks. Traffic will be controlled by three-way signals at the junction with Harling Road for the first week, and then two-way signals along Kenninghall Road for the remainder of the contract.