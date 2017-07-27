Driver with no insurance and revoked licence has vehicle seized by police in Diss

A driver has had their vehicle seized by police in Diss after they were found to have no insurance and a revoked licence.
South Norfolk police carried out speed detection on the A1066 Victoria Road on Saturday in a car equipped with automatic number plate recognition.
Police stopped the driver who was driving erratically. Discovering he had no insurance, the driver was issued a Traffic Offence Report and the vehicle was seized.
Police checked 150 vehicles between 7.30pm and 9.30pm on Victoria Road.
