Driver with no insurance and revoked licence has vehicle seized by police in Diss

A driver has had their vehicle seized by police in Diss after they were found to have no insurance and a revoked licence.

South Norfolk police carried out speed detection on the A1066 Victoria Road on Saturday in a car equipped with automatic number plate recognition.

Police stopped the driver who was driving erratically. Discovering he had no insurance, the driver was issued a Traffic Offence Report and the vehicle was seized.

Police checked 150 vehicles between 7.30pm and 9.30pm on Victoria Road.