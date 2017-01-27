Driver’s docked pay dispute which could have seen Diss Morrisons petrol pumps ‘run dry’ is resolved

A dispute over a driver’s docked pay, which could have seen the petrol pumps at Diss Morrisons ‘run dry’, has been resolved.

The union Unite said the 19 drivers, employed by DHL Supply Chain and based in West Thurrock which supplies fuel to 55 Morrisons supermarkets, were continuing to work normally and there was now no threat of industrial action.

The dispute centred on an employee who had his wages docked £5,200 over a seven-month period after he was involved in an accident.

A joint statement from DHL and the union said: “Following productive talks with DHL management, Unite is pleased to confirm that this matter has been resolved satisfactorily.”

The terms of the settlement remain confidential.

Unite and DHL said ‘proactive’ and ‘meaningful’ talks had been held last Friday, with the ballot for possible strike action closing today.