A driver escaped injury after their van struck a deer on the A1066 at Larling last night.

The incident happened just before 8pm, and involved a Renault Kangoo.

There was debris in the road following the accident, and the A1066 was clear again by 10.30pm.

An ambulance attended – but the patient had left the scene.

The deer was killed in the incident, said a police spokeswoman.