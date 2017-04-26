Drink driver who was chased across Suffolk at 110mph after being spotted near Harleston jailed

A drink-driver who was chased across Suffolk at speeds of up to 110mph has been sent to prison.

Police had been called by a worried highways worker who feared that Robbie Adams had been drinking when he was spotted driving on the A143 near Harleston.

Ipswich Crown Court heard on Tuesday that Adams, 36, of Romford, had been at the wheel of a Mercedes car when Norfolk police officers sent to investigate saw him driving in the direction of Bury St Edmunds.

Caroline Gardiner, prosecuting, said despite the police car activating blue lights, Adams failed to stop, driving on the wrong side of the road on several occasions and passing through Great Barton, where there is a 30mph limit, at 70mph.

The driver of an oncoming car was forced to take evasive action to avoid a crash, said Miss Gardiner.

As the chase approached Chedburgh, Adams car reached 110mph before striking a badger in the road which caused damage to the engine of the Mercedes which finally came to a halt near the village of Hundon.

Adams was arrested and tests showed him to have more than twice the legal drink-drive limit of alcohol in his blood. A trace of cocaine was also found in his blood.

Judge Martyn Levett jailed Adams, who had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol, driving with no insurance and with no licence, for a total of 16 months.

Adams was also disqualified from driving for three years and eight month by Judge Levett who said it was a “miracle” that no-one had been killed or injured during the incident.

Appearing for Adams, Peter Clark said his client, who had attended a wake following a funeral, was remorseful and had panicked when he saw a police car following him.