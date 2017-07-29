Dream comes true for former care worker as she is rescued by Prince William

A dream came true for a former care worker after she collapsed at home alone and was rescued by a prince.

Lynda Robinson, 55, spent 12 hours lying on the floor after falling at her Gislingham home and injuring her back.

Prince William arrives in his helicopter at Gislingham

After managing to crawl agonisingly from the living room to the kitchen, she called emergency services and paramedics were quickly on the scene.

But the former care worker was soon in for a right royal surprise when minutes later, Prince William landed his East Anglian Air Ambulance helicopter just across the road.

“It’s every girl’s dream to be rescued by a prince. I still can’t believe I had a future king on my very doorstep,” said Lynda, of Springfields.

“By that stage though I had already been given morphine and ketamine the pain was so bad, so it’s also still a bit of a blur.

“The paramedics arrived first who thought I might need the air ambulance and soon after I could hear men talking outside.

“It was only really when one my neighbours said: ‘I think you should say thank you Your Highness’, I realised who it was.

“Prince William, the Future King of England, had fallen from the sky and come to my rescue.”

Mrs Robinson had been playing with her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Lilly, when she tripped and fell at home on May 3.

She slipped a disc and though, in the end, the air ambulance wasn’t needed, the royal visit has caused something of a stir in the village.

Lynda was in hospital for more than 10 weeks recovering from her fall.

She has vowed if the Prince ever returns, to make sure she says a proper ‘thank you’.

“I came home from hospital this week to learn the whole village has been talking about it,” said Lynda.

“A neighbour has even given me a photo of the Prince with his helicopter across the road as a memento.

“His visit has made everyone so happy and if he ever decides to come back, I’ll be sure to say thanks, and make him nice cup of tea.”

Neighbour, Chris Lock, 64, said: “I was outside the house as I was going to look after Lilly for Lynda, when all of sudden Prince William walked up to the house.

“I said: What’s wrong? The Prince replied: “It’s her back.

“I couldn’t believe I was talking to a Prince. I was so chuffed.”

On Thursday, Prince William left his role as a pilot for the Air Ambulance after two years of service to begin full time royal duties.