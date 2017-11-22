Don’t shop this Black Friday – adopt one of Dogs Trust Snetterton’s animals instead

Staff at Dogs Trust Snetterton are hoping Black Friday will inspire dog lovers to swap shopping for adopting – and give one of their overlooked black dogs a home.

The North Road rehoming centre currently has five black dogs looking for their forever homes.

The dogs looking for a home are Damson, an eight-year-old Rottweiler, Hugh, a four-year-old Labrador Cross, Shadow, a five-year-old Terrier Cross, Moose, a two-year-old Lurcher, and Joey, a two-year-old Saluki.

If you can help, call 0300 303 0292, or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more information.