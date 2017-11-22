Search

Don’t shop this Black Friday – adopt one of Dogs Trust Snetterton’s animals instead

Damson, who is currently in the care of Dogs Trust Snetterton.
Damson, who is currently in the care of Dogs Trust Snetterton.

Staff at Dogs Trust Snetterton are hoping Black Friday will inspire dog lovers to swap shopping for adopting – and give one of their overlooked black dogs a home.

The North Road rehoming centre currently has five black dogs looking for their forever homes.

The dogs looking for a home are Damson, an eight-year-old Rottweiler, Hugh, a four-year-old Labrador Cross, Shadow, a five-year-old Terrier Cross, Moose, a two-year-old Lurcher, and Joey, a two-year-old Saluki.

If you can help, call 0300 303 0292, or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more information.