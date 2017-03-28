Dodgeball, rounders and more on offer to youngsters in Attleborough during Easter holidays

Youngsters in Breckland are being encouraged to make the most of a programme of activities across the district during the Easter holidays.

Breckland Council’s Rural Sports Programme will give children between five and 11 a chance to take part in a range of sports and games, including dodgeball, kwik cricket, rounders and Danish longball.

Sessions, delivered by Aspire PE, will be held at Attleborough Sports Hall on April 6 and 13, from 10am to 12pm.

For more see www.breckland.gov.uk/holidayactivities.