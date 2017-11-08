Do you remember Harleston’s Leslie? Daughter searching for stories and memories of father killed in car accident 20 years ago

Twenty years ago, Jade Brown lost her father in a car accident near Beccles. Now she is trying to learn more about the parent she only briefly knew.

Jade Brown, originally from Harleston, now lives in Watton.

She said family falling outs lead to her becoming distant from her father’s side of the family.

Her father, Leslie Stewart Brown, from Harleston, died on November 7, 1997. Jade was nine years old.

“Shortly after his death there was a lot of family fall-out and when my mum met my stepdad we moved away to Watton and I lost touch with a lot of people,” she said.

“Also due to losing contact with most of his family, over the years I have been unable to collect people’s memories and stories of him and this makes me very sad.”

Now with her own daughter, one-year-old Kiera, Jade feels like now is the right time to find out more about her father.

She added: “To mark the anniversary of his passing I was wondering if anyone could tell me anything they remember about my dad.

“I would really appreciate to hear from anyone who still lives in the area to provide me with their memories of my dear father and to tell me the kind of person he was.

“Not only will this help me understand who is was but also I have recently given birth to my first child and I would really like her to know more about her grandfather.

“I have taken her to visit his grave at Redenhall and I want her to grow up knowing him as much as possible.

“I want to hear people’s memories and stories about my dad, so that when Kiera is old enough I want ti be able to tell her about her grandad as she will never be able to meet him.”

If you have any information, stories, or memories of Leslie, whose last place of residence was 14 Pilgrims Way, Harleston, please contact editorial@dissexpress.co.uk.