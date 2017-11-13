Ditching trunks for tuxedos: Water Lilies Swimming School raises thousands for local charities

They say a change is as good as a rest, and for Water Lilies Swimming School, a change raised almost £8,000 for charity.

The change was ditching the usual swimwear for formal wear at a recent black tie Charity Ball. This, coupled with other fundraising activities across the school, have raised £7,850 for charity.

Teresa Griffin set up the Scole-based swimming school in 2007 and this year’s charity fundraising is a ‘fantastic’ way to celebrate the swimming school’s 10 year anniversary.

“We received such an incredible amount of support and generosity from local businesses and individuals as well as from our fantastic community of families and friends at the swimming school,” she said.

“It has been heartwarming, and lots of fun too. We are hoping to raise the remaining £150 before the end of this year in order to have a cheque for £8,000 to split between the three charities.”

The funds will be shared between three local charities – Norfolk’s bereavement charity Nelson’s Journey, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The black tie event was hosted by the swimming school in the 16th Century Tithe Barn at Brome Grange Hotel, near Eye.

One hundred guests enjoyed the night and danced the night away with live band Scratch the Cat following a three course meal, auction, raffle and heads & tails game.

For the event, Water Lilies drummed up much support from local families and friends linked to the swimming school and many businesses in the local area, and further afield. More than 3,000 tickets were sold for the Charity Raffle drawn at the Charity Ball which gave out gave out 30 prizes, all donated by local businesses and individuals.

A swim school parent also donated a signed and played drumhead from Coldplay, auctioned for £250. The Charity Ball had table sponsors, support from individuals and businesses, a £1,000 contribution from Barclays Bank, and a sponsored swim and swimming gala event contributing to the grand total.