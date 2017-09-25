Diss Youth Group searches for new members to help local community

A recently established youth group in Diss is looking for new members to take part in exploring issues, new activities, and getting involved in the community.

Diss Youth Group provides volunteering opportunities for young people over 14 and aims to make a difference in the local community.

Youth and community worker, Julia Fairbrother, said: “Over the last year, our members have taken part in the Taking Pride in Diss litter pick event and our gardening group has carried out work at Diss Library, on the land being developed for the Heritage Triangle garden.

“They have also planted 1000 bulbs in the verges at Diss Youth and Community Centre as part of the Rotary Clubs Purple 4 Polio campaign, and have worked alongside Quaker Wood volunteers.”

The group will be holding a fundraising Bingo Night on September 30 at Diss Youth and Community Centre.

For more information, call 07546 059 061 or email julia@mtmyouthservices.org.uk