Diss woman and family creating a rock-solid tribute for Remembrance Day

Alongside the iconic red poppy will be a display of decorated rocks as one woman from Diss has encouraged school children to be creative in aid of Remembrance Day.

Penny Killian Anderson posted on Facebook about decorating stones with poppies for Remembrance Day.

Pictured: Livia PICTURE: Mecha Morton

She said: “It started with trying to build more understanding for my own six-year old daughter, Livia, and 14-month old son, Hugh.

“I have received positive feedback and I am trying to gather more interest for the project.”

So far Scole, Bressingham, Diss juniors and Roydon primary schools will take part alongside The Swan nursery in Roydon. Mrs Anderson says she has received positive feedback from the Royal British Legion.

She added: “The idea is for the children to lay them on the kerb along the remembrance parade route in Diss, ideally near the church and along the high street. After the parade the children can either take their stone or either move to the memorial or family/war grave, or hide it for another person to find.

“This is not to distract from the poppy collection but to help children have some fun while they gather understanding about the day.

“At the end of the parade, my family and I plan to collect and redistribute the stones to local war memorials.”