Diss Waveney Rotary Club gives schools a book boost

Nearly 200 dictionaries will be donated to seven local schools by the Diss Waveney Rotary Club in bid to boost literacy in the area.

Each Year Five child in the schools will be given a copy of the Usborne Dictionary4Life in the new school year. The club says the promotion of literacy is one of the key targets of Rotary International – and the donation would help boost a ‘vital skill’.

A spokesperson for Diss Waveney Rotary Club said: “By using dictionaries efficiently, children explore spellings, meanings and derivations by using alphabetical order, abbreviations and definitions with understanding.

“One of the most positive aspects of being able to use a dictionary is that it helps to develop autonomy and confidence in the learner - core goals of education - and it promotes books and the printed word as well as providing a possession for the child. Both first and second language users will be helped to extend and improve the accuracy of their vocabulary.”

A fundraising quiz is being held at Palgrave Village Hall on Friday, September 29 and members of the public, particularly those associated with the local schools, are invited to organise a team.

To find out more call 01379 641523 or email info@disswaveneyrotary.org.uk