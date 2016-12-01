Diss Waveney Rotary Club celebrates inaugural charter at Park Hotel

The newly-formed Rotary Club of Diss Waveney celebrated the awarding of their charter at the Inaugural Charter Night on Monday night, attended by 100 Rotarians from 20 clubs around the district.

Club president Janet Turner received the framed charter from district governor Derek Rothwell, in addition to a president’s jewel presented by Harleston Rotary Club and a Visitor’s Book presented by Framlingham Rotary Club, during a special dinner event at The Park Hotel in Diss.

In her address, Mrs Turner highlighted the club’s majority female membership as indicative of how the organisation was a true reflection of the local community, and she stated this “destroyed the myth that Rotary is a bunch of old men having lunch”.

During the night, Waveney Rotarian Danny Ward was awarded a double Paul Harris Fellowship by fellow member Steve Munns, in recognition of his work with the Rotary Foundation and his fundraising for the End Polio Now initiative.