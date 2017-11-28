Diss Waveney rotarian’s tree-mendous effort to improve the environment for the better

Diss Waveney rotarians have been doing their bit to meet a worldwide goal in a bid to improve the environment.

Rotary International president Ian Riseley challenged Rotary members to plant at least one tree each in time for Earth Day on April 22, 2018.

This challenge is a lovely way to involve communities by extending and under-planting existing woods or enhancing parks and open spaces Janet Turner, Diss Waveney Rotary president

If all those in the UK and Ireland take part, more than 47,000 trees will be planted.

Diss Rotarians secured 30 saplings from the Woodland Trust, and planted a range of species on the eastern end of Fair Green, Diss.

