Diss traders sound off at buskers’ ‘noise nuisance’

Buskers can provide a welcome sound to a busy high street, but for some store owners in Diss, they have become a noisy issue.

Sue Kiddie owns Tatters in Mere Street and says busking is becoming a ‘noise nuisance’.

She said: “One of them plays the same songs every day and sits in the exact same spot.

“We often have the doors open and even the customers have started to complain.

“The problem is that they don’t need a licence to perform and they can play wherever they like. The ideal solution would be to only allow them to play twice a week.”

Town clerk for Diss Town Council, Deborah Sarson, said: “Buskers can make a positive contribution to the street scene and responsible busking is welcomed in the town centre.

“Whilst there is no legislation to control busking, street performers should avoid creating a nuisance by maintaining a reasonable volume, not staying in one place for long periods and having a broad repertoire.

“We have every sympathy with the traders who feel that they are adversely impacted by buskers and we will continue to work with South Norfolk Council to try to find a reasonable solution.”

Manager of Diss Publishing in Mere Street, Birgitte Mager, said: “I’m not anti-social towards buskers, but it is wholly unfair that traders pay high rates for their stores and then be blighted by buskers who pay nothing.”

