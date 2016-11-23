Diss Town Council to explain controversial Tourist Information Centre move with public events on Friday

Diss Town Council will hold a Public Information Event to explain the facts behind the decision to move the Tourist Information Centre (TIC) from Mere’s Mouth.

It says they have “listened to the concerns raised by the public” and are inviting residents to find out more, by visiting councillors in Market Place on Friday from 10am to noon, and at the United Reformed Church in Mere Street from 2pm and 7pm later that day.

Diss Town Council leader Graham Minshull

South Norfolk Council currently delivers the service but is transferring its responsibility to Diss Town Council from the end of 2016. It will be run temporarily from the Council Offices on Market Hill from January until the Corn Hall is ready.

Transfer of the TIC, as well as the Mere’s Mouth toilets which are set to be refurbished, was agreed as part of the funding package from South Norfolk Council for the Diss Heritage Triangle Project.

Council Leader Graham Minshull said: “We hope that as many residents as possible will join us at the Information Event, and see how we are working with others to re-invigorate Diss’ historic town centre to showcase the individual, vibrant town it is.

“Diss has an opportunity to set the bar for how historic market towns can make the most of their assets, whilst keeping ahead of the times, and with the support of our residents — we can set that bar very high indeed.”

A spokesperson for Diss Town Council added: “Though it may not seem logical at first, by spreading our attractions around the town, we can encourage tourists to stay longer, explore the area more, and increase business for everyone – not just those in the Heritage Triangle.

“The tourist information service, is, as the name suggests, predominantly aimed at visitors and tourists to the area. We acknowledge, however, how important it is to local residents who used it for services not traditionally associated with tourism.

“We are working hard to make sure these services are retained in accessible locations, and are approaching local retailers to do so.”