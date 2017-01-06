Diss Town Council offices offering interim tourist information services

The Diss Town Council offices in Market Hill are providing interim tourist information services until renovations at the Corn Hall are complete.

The Tourist Information Centre opposite the Mere closed in December, but council offices are offering a service from 9.30am to 1.30pm, Monday to Friday.

The former site of the tourist information centre in Diss

A spokesperson for the Diss Town Council: “Since the New Year, staff at the Town Council offices have been welcoming residents and visitors alike with tourism related enquiries.

“At present, you can find bus and train timetables and information on local attractions, as well as general local knowledge from our staff.

“We’ll always do our best to answer your query - and we appreciate your patience while we await delivery of the latest issues of literature such as the London and Norwich guides, which should be arriving next week.

“We look forward to welcoming you to the Tourist Information Centre’s temporary home.”

They are not able to purchase or print National Express tickets on behalf of customers, but these can be bought from the Post Office in Market Place.

Duck pellets are available from the Break charity shop, opposite the Mere, as well as the radar key for the disabled toilet block.

A tourist information service will be provided from Diss Corn Hall once refurbishments are completed later this year.