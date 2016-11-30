Diss Town Council hopes new 6m high fence will stop balls going into Park Road from MUGA

Diss Town Council hopes a new six metre-high fence will stop balls leaving its Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) and posing a risk to traffic in Park Road.

The MUGA at Diss Park, built at a cost of about £65,000 and opened in 2014, sits close to the A1066. Concerns have been raised about flying footballs ending up in the road.

The fence, which would be 20m wide and run parallel to the end of the MUGA, will cost between £3,000 and £4,000, and will be paid for by developer contributions, also known as Section 106 money, currently held by South Norfolk Council. A planning application has been lodged with the district council.

Diss Town Council clerk Deborah Sarson said balls in the road was a “fairly infrequent” but “ongoing” problem.

“We want to minimise the risk,” she told the Diss Express. “We realise it is an issue.”

Extension panels had been fitted at the road end of the MUGA, but Ms Sarson added while this had reduced the number of incidents, it had not “completely resolved” the problem.

Sarah Price, Public Rights of Way Officer of Norfolk County Council, recommends the plan is turned down. In planning documents to South Norfolk Council, she says it “directly obstructs” ‘Diss Footpath 40’, and the objection would stand unless the town council applies to the planning authority for a diversion order.

She added the need for a diversion was “disregarded” when the MUGA was initially installed two years ago.

But Ms Sarson said the footpath was a “very historical” designation, there was access around the MUGA for pedestrians, and the diversion order was on a list of things for the council to do in the future.

Also featured in the planning application is a paving area for outside of the pavilion in Diss Park.

It would cost the town council less than £5,000.

Ms Sarson said, with some youngsters continuing to use the pavilion as a football goal despite the installation of the MUGA, it is hoped the new paving area would help stop muddy football marks appearing on the building, requiring time and money to clean.