Diss Town Council and police issue plea for drivers not to use Mere Street as a cut through

South Norfolk Police and Diss Town Council have made an impassioned plea to motorists to not use Mere Street as a shortcut through the town.

Mere Street is for loading only – but there has been an increase in the number of cars using it as a through road.

Diss Town Clerk Deborah Sarson said: “Diss Town Council is working really hard with its partners to improve the town to make it a more attractive shopping destination. So it is frustrating that for the sake of saving a couple of minutes taking the legal route via Chapel Street, drivers choose to ignore the rules by driving down Mere Street, endangering pedestrians and making the town centre feel less attractive.”

South Norfolk Community Engagement Officer Jim Squires added drivers should also be coming to a stop at the junction where Chapel Street meets Mere Street.

“Both are offences which, if they continue, we will take action and start enforcing.”