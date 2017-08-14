Diss student celebrates Prince’s Trust success

Have your say

A Diss student and eight others from across East Anglia have banded together and completed their Prince’s Trust programme .

The group, aged between 16 and 25, demonstrated teamwork in helping the community, including working with adults with disabilities and the elderly.

The 12 week course included a week long residential trip and fundraising.

The group raised more than £330 from bag packing at Tesco, baking and selling cakes, and a raffle.

Their community project was renovating the garden area at Glastonbury Court Day Care Centre in Bury St Edmunds.

They created a vegetable patch, a flowerbed and painted the shed and the garden fences in bright colours.

Laura Robson, 23, from Diss said: “The Prince’s Trust Course has helped me grow as a person and it’s helped me figure out, not only that I can do what I set out to do, but it’s also opened so many doors to other possibilities of jobs that I would like to do.”

The next Prince’s Trust programme starts on September 25 and taster days will take place on September 20 and 21 at West Suffolk College.

For more information, contact 01284 713666 or email info@wsc.ac.uk or go to the college’s website