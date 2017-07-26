Diss Specsavers holds a dot-themed day to raise money for RNIB

Cakes, games and prizes were all on offer as Specsavers in Mere Street, Diss, hosted a dot-themed day to raise funds for the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

The theme of dots highlighted the importance of Braille on behalf of the RNIB, which support those with sight loss.

The day raised £288 for theRNIB.

In-store trainer Sophie McGregor helped organise the day. She said: ‘The RNIB is our champion charity for the year. It’s such an important cause. It was great to see the community come together on the day to donate and go dotty.”