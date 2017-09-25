Diss Specsavers employee sees generous donations for RNIB week

Sarah Reader, a Specsavers optical assistant, has raised £156 for the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

Store manager Emily Smyth said: “Sarah has arranged this fundraiser for RNIB week, making all the cakes herself. The prizes have been donated by staff and our previous fundraiser raised more than £240.”

Sarah said: “People in Diss are very generous. Some just give money and don’t expect anything in return.”