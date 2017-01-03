Diss slimming consultants earn plaudits at awards show after super 2016

A pair of weight loss consultants from Diss earned the plaudits of a prominent television presenter at the annual Slimming World Awards, as they celebrate a banner year for their slimming groups.

Slimming World leaders Amy Dugan and Jenni Lotarius represented their groups at the yearly event in Birmingham’s International Convention Centre, where they shared stories of their successes with TV’s Stephen Mulhern, who co-hosted with the organisation founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Ms Dugan, who runs groups in New Buckenham Village Hall every Monday and East Harling Youth Centre each Tuesday, explained meeting Stephen was a great way to cap the last 12 months, stating that she “couldn’t be prouder” of her members and the progress they had made towards their goals.

“It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight,” she said.

“I feel so lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements and I felt very honoured to represent our Slimming World groups when I met Stephen.

“He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people and how it changes their lives, so meeting him has re-inspired me and now I feel super motivated to support even more people.”

Stephen, who presents Catchphrase, Britain’s Got More Talent and Big Star’s Little Stars, described the stories he heard from people who had lost weight and transformed their lives as “so inspirational”.

He said: “While all of their stories were different, the one thing they had in common was how much they felt they owed to their ‘Slimming World family’. So people like Amy and Jenni are clearly very important.”

Ms Lotarius, who runs two sessions in Attleborough, at the Methodist Church every Monday and the Scout Hut each Thursday, added: “Lots of people will be making resolutions to lose weight and improve their health this New Year.

“I truly believe that joining a local Slimming World group is the best way for people to lose weight and learn new habits.”

For more about Slimming World and their local groups, see www.slimmingworld.co.uk