Diss shopper’s shock at abusive note left in her car

A Diss shopper says she wants to call out hate after she was left an abusive note in her car on Tuesday.

Fue Mortimer returned to her car to find a printed note – containing several expletives – had been left inside, moaning about how much room they had been left to get back into their 4x4.

The whole thing is most unpleasant but I have laughed about it Fue Mortimer

But Mrs Mortimer said she had parked in the middle of her bay – and believes it is an indication standards of manners are slipping.

She said that she “burst out laughing” when she found the message – and described the action as “juvenile”.

“There has been a decline in standards because people tolerate so much – and going to the press is the only way I have got of not tolerating it,” she told the Diss Express.

“The whole thing is most unpleasant but I have laughed about it.

“It is abuse. It is written abuse, and, if they are so miserable that they need to do something like this, then they need some professional help.

“I don’t think we should tolerate this sort of abuse.

“There has been a huge decline in manners and I came out of school with one thing – you get what you tolerate.”

She added: “I have told people about it and they are shocked.

“Standards have fallen. In schools here, the children are wonderful, but it’s as if once get older and hit middle age, in their 20s and 30s, they think in terms of entitlement.”

“I have a bus pass and I would be delighted to be able to use it,” she joked.

n What do you think? Email editorial@dissexpress.co.uk with your views.