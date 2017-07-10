Diss shop owner to lead midnight walk for Alzheimer’s charity

For most, pyjamas and onesies are just for relaxing at home and sleeping in bed, but for Catherine Anderson-Mills they are about to help raise money for charity.

Catherine is the owner of Ninny’s Cave on St Nicholas Street and plans to don the nightwear with residents from Diss for a midnight walk to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

I was inspired by Alzheimer’s Society’s annual memory walk but decided to put a little twist on it Catherine Anderson-Mills

The midnight walk on July 22 is a first for organiser Catherine. The walk will be in memory of her father who died from the disease in 2015.

Catherine said: “It has taken me this long to get my head around what happened to my dad. His diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease progressed very quickly and it was such a shock.

“I knew I wanted to do something as a way to remember him but I didn’t want to do anything alone. I was inspired by Alzheimer’s Society’s annual memory walk but decided to put a little twist on it.”

The walk will start and finish in the Market Place and will cover an total of three miles.

Currently, 35 people have registered to join Catherine on the walk and more are welcome to sign up.

Catherine adds: “We would like people to wear their pyjamas or onesies on the walk, brighter the better. Residents in Diss are very supportive of each other, people have come forward who cannot take part for various reasons but have donated towards the cause. I don’t know anyone who in some way has not been affected by dementia.

“I’m really looking forward to the event and hope to raise at least £1,000 for the cause.”

Alzheimer’s Society funds research into the cause, care, cure and prevention of all types of dementia. There are 2,000 people living with dementia in South Norfolk.

To register for the midnight walk, registration forms are available at Ninny’s Cave and the entry fee is £10.