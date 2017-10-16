Diss run to be dedicated in the memory of Wortham mother-to-be

A Diss charity run raising awareness and funds for epilepsy will be dedicated to a Wortham mother-to-be who died earlier this year.

Clare Mackmin, 28, suffered from epilepsy. She lost her life to the disease, along with her unborn daughter Charlotte, earlier this year.

As we learnt more about epilepsy, everyone at the club felt compelled to do something in Clare’s memory that would help raise awareness and money for a charity which doesn’t always get the recognition it deserves Tom Bobbins, owner, Heywood Health and Fitness Club

Organised by Heywood Health and Fitness Club in Diss, the Purple Run will be held on Saturday, October 21. It aims to raise at least £3,000 for the Epilepsy Society .

It is a 30-mile event, made up of three laps of a 10-mile circuit – and has been designed to offer a challenge for runners of all levels and abilities.

Tom Bobbins, owner of the Heywood Health and Fitness Club, said: “Like many when we heard about Clare, our hearts went out to her family.

“The run is designed to meet the needs of most runners and everyone is welcome to join in. Run in purple if you can, run in pink – it really doesn’t matter, we just want people to run, have fun and raise as much money as we can.

“With the support of runners, we are hoping to smash our target of raising £3,000 for the charity”.

Runners, who are being encouraged to don purple on the day, are given the option to be sponsored to complete the entire course, or to get into teams to split the distance.

The run starts at 10.30am on Saturday, October 21 and is expected to end at about 5pm.

Entrants will be required to raise a minimum of £100 for the Epilepsy Society, and there is an additional £10 entry cost per person, which includes a goody bag.

To enter as a sole runner, or as a team, email tom@heywoodclub.co.uk or visit www.purple-run.com for more information.

Or, if you cannot take part but would like to donate, see www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/purple-run

The local community rallied following the death of Clare, who was five months pregnant, and unborn daughter Sophie in May.

More than 200 attended the first ever Clare’s Game, which took place at Scole United FC in August.

Also raising funds for the Epilepsy Society, the £250 fundraising target was well beaten, with more than 200 people attending and £2,200 being generated.

The Epilepsy Society is the UK’s leading provider of epilepsy services.

For more information on their work, visit www.epilepsysociety.org.uk