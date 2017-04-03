Diss Rotary Club donations provide helping hand to two charities

A pair of regional charities have benefited from almost £3,000 in donations, courtesy of Diss Rotary Club.

Rotarians presented a cheque for £1,200 to the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA), help them purchase important equipment.

Holly Noon, Norfolk Fundraising Officer for the EAAA, said: “Without the help of organisations such as Rotary International, it would not be possible to support the costs of running the services.”

The Rotary Club also donated £1,600 towards the Waveney Foodbank’s replacement delivery vehicle.

Club president Heather Babb said: “It is a great pleasure to support the Waveney Foodbank and the vital service it provides.”