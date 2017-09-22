Diss rail commuters delayed after person struck by train

Rail commuters in Diss found themselves facing delays of more than one and a half hours yesterday evening – after a person was struck by a train in Ingatestone.

Greater Anglia said services were “heavily disrupted”, including on the Norwich to London Liverpool Street line, following the incident in the Essex village.

Officers from British Transport Police were called at 4.35pm to the line close to Ingatestone railway station.

A spokesperson said: “Officers attended alongside paramedics. Sadly the person was pronounced dead at the scene and the incident is currently being treated as unexplained.”

Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish the nature of the incident.

Commuters affected by delays can apply for Greater Anglia’s delay repay policy at www.greateranglia.co.uk/about-us/our-performance/delay-repay.