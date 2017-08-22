Diss pubs unite to raise money for injured Sam James

Three pubs in Diss have united to help raised money for Sam James – a 19-year-old badly injured in a swimming accident.
The Saracen’s Head, the Waterfront Inn and the Cock Inn have all hosted events to help raise money for a fundraising appeal to aid Sam’s recovery.
The teenager from Diss is at the Princess Royal Spinal Cord Injuries Centre in Sheffield.
The Waterfront Inn, in Mere Street, raised about £3,200 for the cause.
Manager Sarah Carpenter said: “It was a really good day. We had a raffle, cake stall, a wacky races betting night and waxing.
“Sam’s dad, Paul James, raised about £1,000 as he shaved off his hair and beard. He even shaved his eyebrows off each worth £370.
It’s important for the community to get together and Diss does do that. I think it is absolutely fantastic what the pubs are doingCorina Farrell
“Everybody had a really good time and the focus was on Sam.”
On Sunday, the Cock Inn hosted a charity cycle, followed by a barbecue, to help the cause.
Ashley Sizer is a bartender at the Cock Inn, in Denmark Street. She said: “Friends of the pub had the idea of a charity cycle ride.
“It was a really good day and all the locals and regulars chipped in.
Riders set off from the Cock Inn at 10am on Sunday, cycling around Harleston and then returned in time for the barbecue.
Ashley added: “Everyone was in such good spirits and showed a big amount of support for Sam’s cause.
“We raised £517.87 from the barbecue and £125.97 from collection buckets we had on the bar.” The first fundraiser was held at The Saracen’s Head last month.
The fundraising charity cycle by the Saracen’s Head was followed by a barbecue and raffle, raising a total of £3,000.
Corina Farrell, who helped organise the day, described Sam as a “little star”.
She said: “It’s important for the community to get together and Diss does do that. I think it is absolutely fantastic what the pubs are doing.”
To donate to Sam’s recovery appeal, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gemma-carey
