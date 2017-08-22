Diss pubs unite to raise money for injured Sam James

Three pubs in Diss have united to help raised money for Sam James – a 19-year-old badly injured in a swimming accident.

The Saracen’s Head, the Waterfront Inn and the Cock Inn have all hosted events to help raise money for a fundraising appeal to aid Sam’s recovery.

Sam James. Photo: Sam James.

The teenager from Diss is at the Princess Royal Spinal Cord Injuries Centre in Sheffield.

The Waterfront Inn, in Mere Street, raised about £3,200 for the cause.

Manager Sarah Carpenter said: “It was a really good day. We had a raffle, cake stall, a wacky races betting night and waxing.

“Sam’s dad, Paul James, raised about £1,000 as he shaved off his hair and beard. He even shaved his eyebrows off each worth £370.

It’s important for the community to get together and Diss does do that. I think it is absolutely fantastic what the pubs are doing Corina Farrell

“Everybody had a really good time and the focus was on Sam.”

On Sunday, the Cock Inn hosted a charity cycle, followed by a barbecue, to help the cause.

Ashley Sizer is a bartender at the Cock Inn, in Denmark Street. She said: “Friends of the pub had the idea of a charity cycle ride.

“It was a really good day and all the locals and regulars chipped in.

The Waterfront Inn raises money for Sam James. Picture: Sarah Carpenter.

Riders set off from the Cock Inn at 10am on Sunday, cycling around Harleston and then returned in time for the barbecue.

Ashley added: “Everyone was in such good spirits and showed a big amount of support for Sam’s cause.

“We raised £517.87 from the barbecue and £125.97 from collection buckets we had on the bar.” The first fundraiser was held at The Saracen’s Head last month.

The fundraising charity cycle by the Saracen’s Head was followed by a barbecue and raffle, raising a total of £3,000.

Corina Farrell, who helped organise the day, described Sam as a “little star”.

She said: “It’s important for the community to get together and Diss does do that. I think it is absolutely fantastic what the pubs are doing.”

To donate to Sam’s recovery appeal, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gemma-carey