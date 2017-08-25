Diss pubs find their voice in new Creative Arts East project

The pub can be the cornerstone for many villages – prompting a new scheme to be set up to reinforce the central social role pubs play in rural communities.

Arts and community development charity Creative Arts East has launched Inn Crowd, a new project offering pub landlords the opportunity to attract new customers by providing high-quality, professional entertainment inspired by the spoken word.

The landlord of the King’s Head in Diss said: “These performances are exactly what’s needed in the countryside.

“Bringing performances such as these into village pubs so that people can have a drink, possibly a meal, and then walk home. It also helps to make the pub more profitable.”

Creative Arts East supports pubs through the process from the initial booking to final performance,

The scheme also supports artists to gain insight into rural communities and a platform to tour their shows to a whole new audience.

For more information on how to get involved, call Karen Kidman on 01953 713390 or email karen@creativeartseast.co.uk.

For information on all Creative Arts Events, go to www.creativeartseast.co.uk/whats-on.