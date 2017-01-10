Diss Post Office set to shut as part of major changes nationwide

The Diss Post Office is set to shut as part of changes announced this morning, which will see 37 Crown offices closed and franchised around the nation.

The branch, based in the Diss Market Place, is one of two locations in Norfolk earmarked for closure — although all proposals would be subject to local consultation.

A statement from the Post Office said: “With consumer habits changing, and the high cost of maintaining premises in prime high street locations, franchising helps us to keep services where our customers want and need them.”

It is thought that the planned changes could result in the loss of hundreds of jobs across these 37 Crown offices.

Diss Town Council leader Graham Minshull told the Diss Express it would be “a major blow” to the town if people no longer had access to their local post office.

