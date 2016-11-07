Diss pilgrim celebrates after ratification of Paris climate agreement

A Diss pilgrim who walked from London to Paris to raise awareness of climate change is celebrating after a historic climate agreement came into force on Friday.

Judith, 50, a mum-of-four and parishioner at the Church of St Henry Morse, walked with members of Tearfund, CAFOD, Church of England, Christian Aid and Shrinking the Footprint on the Pilgrimage2Paris, which involved journey to Paris by foot for the summit where the Parish Agreement was formed.

Mrs Tooth, who also volunteers with CAFOD, said: “Seeing the final Paris Agreement made, on television in a Paris bar, was enormously exciting and encouraging.”

“Back in my parish, the agreement has given fresh impetus to our work to become a livesimply parish, a Catholic initiative which has involved us in activities to live simply, sustainably and in solidarity with the world’s poor.

“Globally there have been great stories of progress.

“Nationally, despite our commitments, there are so many contradictions but one thing’s certain: we mustn’t give up!”

The Diss parish began its livesimply initiative last month with a ten-mile march in support of refugees fleeing from conflict-ravaged nations, and a visit to businesses promoting sustainability.