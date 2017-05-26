Diss Midwich team preparing for Hadrian’s Wall challenge in aid of Cancer Research

A group from Diss firm Midwich say they will have to be a strong team to complete their coast-to-coast charity challenge along Hadrian’s Wall this summer.

Employees Hannah Fox, Charlotte Lally, Jenna Shave, Ben Jones, Charlie Kanharn, Laura Aves, Matt Smith, Hollie Lewis, Ollie Howard and Joe Trippett-Jones are training for a three-day endeavour, in which they must travel 84 miles along the length of the wall, from Wallsend to Bowness-on-Solway.

The effort, in collaboration with sponsors Brother UK, who backed Midwich’s go at the Three Peaks Challenge last year, is in memory of one of their colleagues, Scott Matthews, who recently passed away from cancer.

Their target is to raise at least £10,000 for the benefit of Cancer Research UK.

Hannah Fox, Midwich’s vendor process manager, who is among the members of staff participating, said: “My parents once walked Hadrian’s Wall in five days and they said it was tough.

“When I said we have got to do it in three days, they said ‘no chance’, but I think we can do it.

“Everyone has had a great attitude towards this. There was a lot of people who put themselves forward.

“We want to make sure that everybody who is doing it is comfortable.

“It’s about getting everyone’s fitness levels up and making sure we are happy walking as a team.”

Prior to the expedition, which is set to take place between July 21, and July 23, the team will be holding various fundraisers, including a sponsored treadmill run in the Diss Tesco store, wearing Roman outfits.

To donate, please go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/midwichhadrianswall