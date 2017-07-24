Diss man gearing up for 900 mile trek

A Diss man is hoping to give a charity a ‘wheely’ big cash boost when he takes on a gruelling challenge this weekend – which will span nearly 900 miles.

Barry Kirby, group financial controller for Treatt, along with his colleague Ken Ferguson, from Wymondham, will cycle 890 miles unsupported from London to Edinburgh and back again in the LEL, to raise money for Mind. They will depart at 1.45pm on Sunday.

...to have the mental capacity to get back on the bike at the crack of dawn each day, with tired legs, no matter what the weather and face another fourteen hours in the saddle is going to be a tough mental challenge Barry Kirby

There is no official route and they hope to complete it in less than 116 hours.

Training has been intense – cycle rides have increased from 100 miles to up 200, and to date they have both covered more than 4,000 miles in preparation. So far, more than £4,000 has been raised.

The duo have close family members who work as health professionals delivering mental health services locally.

Mr Kirby said: “Anyone can train hard and eat well for months to get physically conditioned to ride long distances, but to have the mental capacity to get back on the bike at the crack of dawn each day, with tired legs, no matter what the weather and face another fourteen hours in the saddle is going to be a tough mental challenge.”

Mr Ferguson added: “That’s why we are so keen to raise money and awareness for Mind – how better to try and understand some of the problems people face, if only for a short period of time.

“One in four adults seek professional support each year for mental health issues and suicide is now the greatest killer of men under 45.”

To sponsor, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/LELTREATT. For more on Mind, visit www.mind.org.uk