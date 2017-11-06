Diss man denies robbery and police officer assault

A man from Diss has appeared before a judge to deny a string of alleged offences including robbery and assault.

Sean Nix, 31, of Tavern Close, today (Monday) pleaded not guilty at Ipswich Crown Court to two charges of robbery at Palace Amusements in Ipswich, one of having articles for use in burglary, one of assaulting a police officer and one of having a knife in a public place.

Judge John Devaux told Nix, who appeared in court via a video link from the prison where he is being held, that he would continue to be remanded in custody until his trial takes place in January.

The trial is expected for last for up to three days.