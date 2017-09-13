Diss man charged in connection with four burglaries around Norfolk

A Diss man has been charged in connection with four burglaries across the county – including two in the town.

Wayne Sellers, 47, of Skelton Road, was charged on Saturday, September 9 in connection with four burglaries – Pursehouse Way on May 6, and Park Road on July 30, both in Diss, and a further two in Mavish Close, Norwich, on September 4, and St Margaret’s Drive, also Norwich, on September 8.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Magistrate’s Court via video link on Monday, October 9.