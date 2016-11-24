Diss lawyer to campaign at Parliament for fault free divorce

A family lawyer from Diss will be heading to Parliament with 150 others from all over the country to campaign for fault free divorce.

The campaign is being run by Resolution, a group of 6,500 family lawyers and other professionals in England and Wales, who believe in a constructive, non-confrontational approach to family matters.

This leads to couples having to play a blame game which can escalate conflict Emma Alfieri, lawyer

Emma Alfieri, of Steeles Law Solicitors based in Diss, who will visit Parliament on Wednesday, will also be joined by local MPs, including South Norfolk’s Richard Bacon.

It is being run in conjunction with ‘Good Divorce Week’ which runs from November 28 to December 2.

“Current divorce law does not support non-confrontational resolutions for separating couples,” she said.

“This leads to couples having to play a blame game which can escalate conflict.

“We’re particularly concerned about the impact conflict and confrontation between separating parents has on their children.”

In a recent survey of Resolution members, more than 90 per cent agree that no fault divorce should be available.

Resolution proposes a new divorce procedure, where one or both partners can give notice that the marriage has broken down irretrievably.

Divorce without blame was provided for in the Family Law Act 1996 — but never enacted.