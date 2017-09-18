Diss historian raids his collection for latest charity calendar

Diss historian Dennis Cross has raided his vast collection once again – producing a calendar in a bid to raise funds for charity.

Mr Cross raised nearly £1,500 for charity when he released his first calendar for 2016 –selling 269 copies – and hopes to break the £2,000 barrier for this year’s effort.

Money raised will be donated to Norfolk cancer charity The Big C.

Pictures, many of which have never been published before, date back to 1905, while other items, including invoices, and old train tickets, have also been added onto the pages.

The images show various parts of the town from years gone by – including the famous Mere, Diss Water Tower, Church Street and Diss Picture House.

Mr Cross told the Diss Express: “You come across lots of people who are having treatment for cancer, people in my own family too, so I thought I would do a follow-up calendar.

“The last one seemed popular.

“The calendar shows a lot of change around the town.

“I’ve done things a little bit differently this time – I listened to what people said and I just thought I’d make it interesting.

“So far, I’ve already sold 60 and have orders for another 60.”

Calendars, £9, are available by calling Dennis Cross on 01379 651897.

They are also on sale in Diss –from Leslie Ward Collectable Gifts in Church Street, Photo Elite on Market Hill, and Premier Stores in Skelton Road.

For more on The Big C, visit www.big-c.co.uk