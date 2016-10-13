Diss High student’s hard work for charity

A Diss High School student’s hard work will benefit a charity when a jumble sale is held in Palgrave this weekend.

Edward Darrall, 15, of Stuston, is one of a dozen students working toward his Silver Duke of Edinburgh Award. After much organising, a jumble sale at Palgrave Community Centre on Saturday will help raise money for Walking with the Wounded.

It will run from 2pm to 4pm, and refreshments will be available, while cakes and jumbo eggs will be on sale.

“We have a volunteering element to the award and I wanted to do something that allowed me to experience organising an event,” said the Year 11 student.

“I chose a jumble sale as it is a good way for people to get rid of clothes and things they no longer need and people can pick up a bargain.

“More importantly it raises money for charity.

“People have been very generous with their donations and we’ve got some interesting items.

“A neighbour has given a really cool old fashioned Bush radio. There are bags full of women’s and children’s clothes and shoes, toys, books and bric-a-brac.

“I think there are going to be lots of happy bargain hunters and hopefully we’ll make a nice amount of money for Walking with the Wounded.”

For more on Walking with the Wounded, visit www. walkingwiththewounded.org.uk