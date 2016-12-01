Diss High School to kick off Sixth Form Charity Week with huge auction

Five students are kicking off Diss High School’s annual Sixth Form Charity Week with a bang on Monday, with an auction to aid East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices and Cancer Research UK.

Visitors can bid on a wealth of donated gifts collected from local businesses at the auction, which takes place from 7-8pm at the school library and will be presided over by professional TW Gaze auctioneer Ed Taxil-Webber, an ex-Diss High School sixth former.

Organiser Charlotte Diaper said: “It will be an enjoyable night for everybody and will have a festive atmosphere. So we urge you to attend our event to help make it a successful evening.”

Lots for bidding include tickets to Bewilderwood, Barrett and Coe photography experiences, Tesco gift vouchers, homemade Christmas cakes and passes for High Lodge Thetford Forest.

For a full list of items to be sold, visit www.disshigh.norfolk.sch.uk/?p=charity.auction.2016