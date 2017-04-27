Diss High School students support first-of-its-kind national science experiment

Sixth-form students at Diss High School have lent their support to a national science experiment which launched this week.

Leading UK science facility Diamond Light Source commenced Project M on Wednesday, led by scientists Dr Claire Murray and Dr Julia Parker, using 1,000 samples prepared by school pupils across the country – including Year 12 Chemistry students in Diss.

The sixth-formers have prepared ten samples of calcium carbonate, using specially selected additives.

They will now be analysed with a giant X-ray microscope the size of Wembley Stadium.

It is hoped the research, which has never been done before, will yield a scientific paper on how we can learn from nature to create futuristic biomimetic materials.

Francis Lemon, Diss High School’s head of chemistry, said: “The pupils were excited to be involved.

“It was great to see them engaging with science in a different context, linking what they had been taught to real-life science.

“We are looking forward to analysing their results as they come through,”