Students at Diss High School were treated to a visit from Mark White of RMB Pest Control and two Harris hawks last month.

The 45 minutes of avian skills on June 27 featured a demonstration of the hawk’s speed and hunting skills, student Alfie Chenery racing a female hawk and a commentary provided by Mark.

Science teacher Mr G Holsey, said: “Over 50 students experienced the excitement of ‘real science’ in front of them and will treasure these memories.”