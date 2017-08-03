Diss hairdresser makes the cut for an industry award

A hairdresser in Diss has been selected from hundreds of entries as a regional finalist in an industry national awards.
Alastair Jubbs, of Vae Hair in Saint Nicholas Street, found out on Friday that he was one of 98 British hairdressers to become a finalist in the Hairdressers’ Journal British Hairdressing Awards.
Mr Jubb is up for an award in the the Eastern Hairdresser of the Year category.
Mr Jubbs said: “We started to organise about three months prior to the competition and arranged a photoshoot in London with four different models and created a photographic collection.
“We only found out we had been selected last week, so it’s still sinking in.
“It’s amazing, this award is a personal goal for me and it’s kind of a five year-anniversary present.” The collections were judged by 75 first-round judges. On whether he will win, Mr Jubb said: “It’s difficult to say, the entries are always of a very high standard.”
The winners will be announced at The British Hairdressing Awards in London on November 27.
