Diss fish bar serves up donations for PACT Animal Charity

A Diss chippy has dished up some generous donations for a animal charity in the town’s Heritage Trianagle.

Victoria Fish Bar, located on Victoria Road, collected money over one day for PACT Animal Charity.

Sandra Kreivenaite and Bilal Gönülsen, who both live in the town, handed the donations of £57.50 over to store manager Julie Sommerville on Tuesday, 26 September, at the shop in Market Hill.

Mrs Sommerville said: “I’m really pleased and happy that local businesses are helping to support us and raise money for the animals.”

The fundraising duo said they plan to help the charity out again in the future.