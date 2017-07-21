Diss firm chosen to roll out digital meeting room

Have your say

Diss firm Midwich will play a big role in the roll-out of a new digital meeting room tool designed to makes workplaces more productive.

Part of the Visionect product line, Joan is an award-winning user-friendly plug-and-play digital solution for meeting rooms – and Midwich has been appointed to distribute it.

With smaller meeting rooms or so called ‘huddle rooms’ growing in popularity, there is a huge need in the UK market for technology that will enable companies to maximise the utilisation of such spaces Jon Dew-Stanley, technical director, Midwich

The tool helps to improve office productivity and scheduling by making sure employees can access a meeting space when they need it.

It is already used by hundreds of companies around the world.

Described as an ‘ePaper’ solution for meeting rooms, it enables people to know when rooms are booked, allows them to reserve spaces for a desired time, slot and duration, and find openings for immediate, ad-hoc meetings.

Jon Dew-Stanley, technical director at Midwich, said: “We’re excited to welcome Joan into the Midwich family.

“With smaller meeting rooms or so called ‘huddle rooms’ growing in popularity, there is a huge need in the UK market for technology that will enable companies to maximise the utilisation of such spaces.

“To equip those meeting spaces, we need technology that is intuitive, flexible, and cost-effective – which Joan absolutely is.

“Zero wires, a long battery and a simple mount, coupled with its user-friendly design make Joan perfect for non-technical users and a wonderful collaboration product.

“After all, huddle rooms are about collaboration and a relaxed, informal work atmosphere. It’s about brainstorming and boosting creativity.

“We see Joan as the ultimate enabler of huddle spaces, taking them to another level of productivity by optimizing their use – all in a very user-friendly, yet advanced way.”